KOLKATA: Sultan Ahmed, Trinamool Congress MP from Uluberia and former Union Minister of State for tourism in the Manmohan Singh cabinet, died of a massive cardiac arrest here on Monday. He was one of the 12 Trinamool leaders caught accepting bribe in the Narada sting.

The 64-year-old lawmaker had a cardiac arrest at around 11.30 am was brought dead to a private hospital here at around 12.15 pm on Monday. His body was taken to his Ripon Street residence for people to pay their last respects after which it will be buried at around 8 pm, sources said.

“Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed, sitting @AITCOfficial LS MP and my long term colleague. Condolences to his family,” tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday afternoon.

Ahmed is survived by his wife and two sons. One of the founding members of the Trinamool Congress in 1997, Ahmed was Mamata’s most reliable Muslim face. He was the president of the Mohammedan Sporting Club and vice-chairman of the All India Haj Committee.

Ahmed had begun his political career as a Chatra Parishad (Congress student wing) member in Maulana Azad College in Kolkata in the early 70s and went on to join the Youth Congress in 1973. He was Kolkata district secretary of youth Congress from 1978-80.