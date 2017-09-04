Gorkhaland supporters take part in a mass rally at Mirik in Darjeeling. (File | PTI)

DARJEELING: A huge amount of explosives were recovered from Lebong area of Darjeeling hills today, with police suspecting that they were stolen from a power plant.

"In July it was reported that a huge amount of explosives were stolen from a power plant in Bijanbari area. We suspect that these are part of the explosives," police said.

Meanwhile, the search operation launched by police on Friday night in Darjeeling hills and adjoining areas to arrest absconding GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, continued.

The indefinite shutdown demanding a separate state entered its 82nd day today.

Rallies in support of the ongoing shutdown and Gorkhaland were taken out in Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik, Sonada and Kalimpong.

GJM supporters have increased picketing in several parts of the hills.