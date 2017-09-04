GANGTOK: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Yuksam in West Sikkim during the past few days causing landslides and severely damaging roads in the area.

Normal Life was affected in Yuksam as heavy rains led to landslides across Yuksam-Dubdi GPU. Heavy damage to roads, houses and other infrastructure was reported from several places in Yuksam.

The Yuksam Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has alerted residents living at vulnerable areas like landslide prone zones and advised them to move to safer locations.

Landslides have been reported from almost the entire stretch of Yuksam Subdivision, Yuksam SDM Sonam R Lepcha said.