SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government is looking to revamp the public transport in the state through the introduction of electric buses for two cities of Srinagar and Jammu under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

This is done with an aim to curb pollution in these two cities which were recently declared ‘smart cities’.

In this regard, a meeting was also held recently in Srinagar among officials of the state government and experts from AMRUT.

According to the experts, introduction of 'electric buses' would help in making the environment healthy and also in providing a trustworthy public transport.

If all goes according to the plan, these electric buses will be seen running on the roads of both the cities of Srinagar and Jammu from mid-September.

The local residents have warmly welcomed this initiative taken by the government as this may help in benefitting the tourism sector and will increase employment opportunities in the state.