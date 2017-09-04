JAMMU: An infiltrator was today killed by the BSF when he climbed over the fence at the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) to enter the Indian side in Jammu.

The incident occurred at about 3:40 pm when a group of terrorists reached close to the IB fence and "engaged" Border Security Force troops at an observation post in the Arnia sector of Jammu, a spokesperson of the force said.

"During the cross-fire, one of the intruders climbed over the fence and jumped towards the Indian side.

"Alert BSF troops shot the intruder instantly while simultaneously replying to the firing from the Pakistan side," he added.

Intermittent firing was on when reports last came in, the spokesperson said.