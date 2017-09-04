MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday warned that it will launch an agitation if the Maharashtra government does not complete the loan waiver procedures and deposit money in farmers' accounts before October 1.

"The cooperatives minister has said the state government has received 51 lakh online applications for loan waiver. However, he has not declared by when the government will complete scrutiny of these applications. This shows they are resorting to their old tactics of killing time," said Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare.

"The government is ignoring farmers and doesn't appear to be serious about implementing the announcements it made," Tatkare added.

Referring to the gram panchayat election schedule announced by the State Election Commission, Tatkare said the NCP has decided to concentrate on 250 Assembly constituencies with focus on Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Senior party leaders discussed the party's strategy withNCP national president Sharad Pawar, who was in Mumbai on Monday