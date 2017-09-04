NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate, which has been questioning controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi since August 26, was today allowed by a city court to continue quizzing him for four more days in a money laundering probe against him and others.

Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj extended the custody of the accused by four more days after the probe agency said he could not be quizzed in the last few days due to holidays and in the light of requests received from various witnesses.

The ED sought Qureshi's custody for five more days saying he was yet to be confronted with more government servants and the details of properties purchased from the crime proceeds.

"More hawala dealers are to be questioned and there are lengthy statements of bank accounts which are to be further investigated from the parties with whom transactions were carried out by the accused," the ED said, adding that Qureshi was also to be confronted with audio data obtained from the Income Tax Department.

The counsel appearing for the accused opposed ED's plea saying enough time has already been granted to the probe agency.

According to the agency, Qureshi was arrested late night on August 25 here under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after "he was not cooperating in the probe".