A Mumbai Police commissioner who quit the post to join politics, Satyapal Singh seems to have found his true calling after taking the electoral plunge to become an MP. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: In his bid to bring in more professionalism in governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has picked four former administrators — three bureaucrats and one ex-top police officer — for his new team of ministers. While two of them — Satya Pal Singh and RK Singh — are first-time MPs, the other two — former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri and ex-IAS officer KJ Alphons — aren’t even Members of Parliament.

BJP leaders believe the four will be able to bring in professional perspective and proficiency to the government. “They have ample administrative and governance experience,” said a BJP leader.

A lawmaker from Bihar, R K Singh was the Union home secretary before he joined the BJP and contested the 2014 polls. He’s known for his no-nonsense attitude and has been given charge of power as minister of state.

Retired top police officer of Mumbai, Satya Pal Singh, the lawmaker from Baghpat in UP, is known for playing a key role in crushing organised crime syndicates in Mumbai in the 1990s. He has been given charge of HRD and water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation as minister of state.

K J Alphons was a bureaucrat who was popularly called the ‘demolition man’ when he was with the Delhi Development Authority. As a land commissioner in Delhi, he played a key role in removing encroachments from government land.

He quit the Indian Administrative Service in 2006 and won his first election with the support of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala. He joined the BJP in 2011. He has been made minister of state (independent charge) for tourism and electronics and IT.

Hardeep Singh Puri joined the BJP in 2014 and was long expected to be part of the government. This year, he was appointed as chairman of Delhi-headquartered think tank Research and Information System for Developing Countries. He has been given charge of housing and urban affairs as MoS independent.