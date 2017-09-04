WEST BENGAL: A mob mostly comprising women attacked a police team and snatched away a local Trinamool Congress leader who was being arrested at Phumalancha in South 24 Parganas district today.

A senior police officer said Zakir Hussein Sheikh, a local gram panchayat member of Trinamool Congress, was being taken away as there were several cases pending against him when the police force was attacked by villagers.

They beat up the police personnel and damaged the vehicle and snatched away Sheikh The villagers complained Hussein was wrongly implicated in cases. Police later conducted raids in the area.