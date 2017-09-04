RAIPUR: A police jawan was hacked to death by suspected Naxals at a weekly market in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district today, the police said. Constable Panku Punam (35) was attacked in Padeda village under the Bijapur police station limits, a senior police official told PTI.

Punam, posted at Bijapur police line, had gone to Padeda, around 12 km away from the district headquarter, to meet some of the villagers, he said. As per preliminary information, a group of Maoists, dressed in civvies, attacked Punam with sharp-edged weapons leaving him dead on the spot.

The assailants fled to the forest after committing the crime, the officer said, adding that on receipt of information about the incident, a police team was rushed to the spot.