TIRUCHY: SHE had her task cut out as the BJP spokesperson. After her latest stint as the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Nirmala Sitharaman has added another feather in her cap. She is now the Union Defence Minister, a post that until now was held by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The Sunday’s Cabinet reshuffle saw her rise to the new position, making her the second female Defence Minister after Indira Gandhi.

Nirmala has deep-rooted connection with Tiruchy. Her grandfather is believed to be from Musiri, which is along the banks of the Cauvery, said the district BJP sources.

Professor Dr Kanaka Bhashyam, a former principal of Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College at Sankaran Pillai Road near Chatiram bus stand, spoke in detail about her college days in Tiruchy. Kanaka Bashyam said Nirmala’s family moved to Tiruchy in her early days. She did her schooling at the Savitri Vidyasala Hindu Girls Higher Secondary School. The family resided in the Kallukuzhi government railway quarters as her father worked with the Railways.

Terming her the brightest student of her class, Kanaka Bashyam said she used to constantly interact with professors and actively participate in competitions. “It was during her three years in college that Nirmala won the National Quiz competition, which was organised in the Regional Engineering College in Tiruchy,” Kanaka Bashyam added.

“We use to walk along the tracks at Mannarpuram and cross the Kallukuzhi Anjaneyar Temple to reach her house, which has now transformed into a big residential locality,” Kanaka Bashyam, who taught English, said. Nirmala’s sister Shyamala’s husband Veeraghavan was a professor of Zoology at the Jamal Mohammed College in the city during 1978.

Nirmala left Tamil Nadu along with her family to Hyderabad after her father was transferred there. She did her MA in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

“Her last visit to the college was in 2010. It was then that we learnt that her parents are no more. I wish her all success at the national level,” said Kanaka Bashyam. The college members and the district BJP workers also wished her the best.

During her visit to the college to attend the graduation ceremony in 2016, Nirmala had recollected her college days and spoke in praise of her economics professors. She then said that women of the current generation should join the workforce and give something to the society.