GUWAHATI: An insurgent of the SS Khaplang faction of the banned National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) was killed as special forces of the Army launched an operation in eastern Arunachal Pradesh to choke the transit routes of the militants from the Northeast, operating out of neighbouring Myanmar.

Defence sources said the incident occurred near Votnu village in Arunachal’s Longding district bordering Myanmar. An insurgent and an Army jawan were injured, they added.

During the operation, which took place on Monday morning, the security forces destroyed a temporary hideout of the militants and recovered one AK 47 rifle and an unspecified number of live cartridges.

“The security forces came under heavy fire when they were on the lookout for the terrorists and were forced to retaliate. During the encounter, a hardcore insurgent was eliminated and another was injured. The remaining militants, however, managed to escape under the cover of dense vegetation,” a defence source said.

The incident came three days after security forces shot dead an insurgent at Kunnu village in the district on Friday.

A number of insurgent groups of the Northeast, including the Paresh Baruah faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur, National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and NSCN-K have their bases in Myanmar.

They use routes in Arunachal, besides Nagaland and Manipur, to sneak into and out of Myanmar. Choking these paths is now a priority for the security forces.

“Regarding today’s operation, there were reports about the movement of a group of militants there. So, an operation was launched. The militants use some transit routes, particularly those in Arunachal, to sneak out of Myanmar, carry out subversive activities in India and then sneak into the neighbouring country. The security forces are making it a top priority to seal these routes,” a senior Army official told the New Indian Express on condition of anonymity.

He said while some smaller units of the NSCN-K were active in parts of Arunachal, Nagaland and Manipur, most others of the outfit were holed up in Myanmar in the wake of stepped-up operations against them by the security forces. Months after unilaterally abrogating its ceasefire with the Central government in 2015, the NSCN-K carried out a deadly attack on the Army, killing 18 personnel in an ambush in Chandel district of Manipur.