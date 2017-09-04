CHANDIGARH: In the Rohtak jail, where he has been lodged since his conviction for rape, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has submitted a list of 10 people he would like to be allowed to visit him, as is the norm laid down in the prison manual.

The list includes Ram Rahim's adopted daughter and close associate Honeypreet Singh who is on the run. The others in the list of 10 include his mother Naseeb Kaur and other family members apart from Vipassana Insan, CEO of the Dera Sacha Sauda. The family live in village Gurusar Modia in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan.

In the ongoing crackdown on weapons owned by Dera Sacha Sauda followers, the Haryana police on Monday seized 33 licensed weapons in Sirsa, in addition to the 27 arms surrendered in the last few days.

Following the rioting by premis (followers) of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Panchkula and Sirsa on August 25, the authorities had ordered licence holders to deposit weapons at the nearest police station in the state.

The 33 weapons seized on Monday include rifles, revolvers and pistols, some of them modifed.

Sources said some 85 arms licences were issued to Dera Sacha Sauda followers in Sirsa district alone. The Crime Investigation Department of Haryana has been trying to disarm the premis following the riots in which 38 people were killed in police firing last month.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said some 'objectionable items' were found during searches at Dera Sacha Sauda HQ in Sirsa. Besides, as many as 117 namcharcha ghars, associated with the dera, have been sanitized in the state.

On Monday, in neighboring Punjab, the state police there arrested two key aides of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who were allegedly instrumental in triggering widespread rioting on August 25. These two men are Duni Chand, a member of the 'A team' of Ram Rahim Singh, who was taksed with fanning the flames in Malwa region of Punjab and Ranjit Singh, who worked as a link between Duni Chand and local Dera followers.

The senior superintendent of police of Sangrur, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh set up an eight-member 'A team' to trigger violence in Malwa.

The other members of the team who are still at large include Major Singh of Mansa, Balwinder Singh and Gurdev Singh of Bathinda, Prithi Chand of Bagha Purana, Mahinderpal Singh Bittu of Kotkapura, Gurdas Singh of Kot Bhai of Bathinda and Gurjit Singh of Moga.