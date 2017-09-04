MUZZAFARNAGAR: Two people were today booked for allegedly posting an objectionable picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, a police officer said.

Circle Officer Rajiv Kumar Singh said a case was registered against the two, including the administrator of a WhatsApp group, under IPC Section 505 (intent to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) and relevant provision of the IT Act.

The action was taken after a complaint was lodged by BJP leader Yogender Choudhry, who led a protest over the matter, at Mansurpur police station in the district.