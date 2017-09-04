NEW DELHI: Chandrakanta Goyal, mother of Piyush Goyal, was admitted to AIIMS today after she fainted during the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

She was brought to AIIMS from the venue, a source at the hospital said.

"She has been kept under observation at the ICU. Her condition is stable," the source said.

Piyush Goyal was today elevated as the Railways Minister.

The union minister's mother, who is above 80 years, is admitted under Dr Nitish Naik, professor at the department of cardiology in AIIMS.