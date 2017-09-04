SRINAGAR: A video showing locals lending a helping hand to soldiers, whose truck met with an accident in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, has gone viral on the social media, the police said today.

The driver of the Army truck lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road, resulting in minor injuries to several soldiers, a police official said.

The locals rushed to the spot to help evacuate the injured soldiers, he added.

Though incidents of stone-pelting on the security forces, including the Army, are common in the Valley, there have also been such instances of locals coming to the rescue of security personnel in distress.

At the peak of the summer unrest last year, an incident was reported where the locals had helped injured soldiers get out of a mangled truck, which met with an accident at Lasjan on the Parimpora-Pantha Chowk bypass.