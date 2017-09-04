Union Women and Child development minister Maneka Gandhi has directed the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to look into the issue of a British National sodomizing visually- impaired children in a blind school.

In a series of tweets, the BJP minister said she was deeply disturbed on hearing about the act of visually-impaired children being molested by a foreign national and has asked the NCPCR to look into the matter immediately.

Deeply disturbed to hear about the deplorable act of visually-impaired children being molested by a foreign national. 1/3 — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) September 4, 2017

Have directed @NCPCR_ to immediately look into the matter. 2/3 — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) September 4, 2017

Earlier this yr, I had requested MEA to revise the visa format to restrict entry of foreign nationals convicted of child abuse to India.3/3 — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) September 4, 2017

According to the Delhi Police, Murray Denis Ward (53), who was working with a multi-national company, was arrested after three minor students informed their teachers that he sodomised them inside the school.

When cops checked accused’s laptop and mobile, they found objectionable videos of kids. They are claiming that these videos were sent through WhatsApp to some people.

Maneka Gandhi had earlier this year asked the external affairs ministry to revise visa rules so that foreign nationals with criminal records of child abuse do not enter the country after an American national in Hyderabad shared child sexual abuse content online.