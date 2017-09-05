BHOPAL: A 30-year-old man has been arrested by the Telangana police from Madhya Pradesh for making obscene phone calls to 300 woman police officers.

Durgesh, a resident of Morena district in MP (400 km from Bhopal) and a father of two, was arrested from the Sabji Mandi area under Morena city Kotwali on Sunday evening and taken to Hyderabad.

Durgesh, who belongs to a rich family of Morena and conducts surveys for various private companies, had not only made obscene calls to female cop in Telangana, but made similar calls to female cops in different states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. He made such calls to an officer of the rank of additional director-general of police (ADG).

While confirming his arrest by a Telangana police team, Morena superintendent of police S S Tomar said he was taken to Telangana, where he was produced before a local court later in the day.

Investigations by the Telangana police revealed that Durgesh was making obscene phone calls past midnight to female police officers all over the country. The phone numbers of these officers was secured by Durgesh from the internet.

He used his own cell-number to make calls to the woman cops between 12 am and 3 am. However, it’s surprising why none of the female cops, except one Telangana police inspector, reported the matter to the police.

Primary investigations have revealed that Durgesh made these calls to around 300 woman police officers since January 2017.