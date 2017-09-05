KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed alarm over the killing of senior Kannada journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh and demanded justice.

"Saddened at the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. Most unfortunate. Very alarming. We want justice," Banerjee tweeted.

Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday night by unidentified men at her residence in Bengaluru.

Lankesh was the editor of the popular Kannda tabloid "Lankesh Patrike". In November 2016, she was sentenced to six months in jail after a defamation case was filed against her for a report against