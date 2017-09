Advanced light helicopter Dhruv performs during Aero India in Bengaluru. (Pushkar V | EPS)

LEH: An advance light helicopter (AHL) of the Army today crashed in eastern Ladakh sector in Jammu and Kashmir, an officer said.

All crew members are safe, the army officer told PTI.

The Dhruv helicopter flying in eastern Ladakh sector crashed this afternoon, he said, adding that further details are awaited