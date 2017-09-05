SRINAGAR: The national cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday vowed to support the education of five-year-old Kashmiri girl Zohra, whose father Abdul Rashid (an Assistant Sub Inspector in J&K police) was killed in militant attack in south Kashmir last week.

“Zohra, I can't put you to sleep with a lullaby but I'll help you to wake up to live your dreams. Will support your education four lifetime,” Gambir tweeted.

Zohra, whose father Abdul Rashid Shah (an ASI in J&K police) was killed in militant firing at Mehandi Kadal area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on August 28, five days before Bakr-Eid, wants to become a doctor.

ASI Rashid hailed from Panzath, Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and is survived by wife, three sons and two daughters including 3-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl girl, Zohra.

Zohra’s picture was widely shared on Twitter. (Photo | Twitter)

The police officer’s five-year-old daughter Zohra’s picture of sobbing at wreath laying of her father had moved the police officers and others.

“Zohra, please don't let those tears fall as I doubt even Mother Earth can take the weight of ur pain. Salutes to your martyred dad ASI,Abdul Rashid,” tweeted Gambhir, who was member of world cup winning Indian team and also is captain of Kolkatta Knight Riders team.

J&K police chief S P Vaid thanked Gambhir for the gesture.

“Support for J&K police martyrs shown by Gambhir will go a long way in boosting the morale of forces and assurance to kin of martyrs that the citizens of the country care for them,” Vaid said.

He said J&K police invites all celebrities and public figures to visit the J&K and encourage the men and officers of J&K Police.

Apart from J&K police chief, netizens also hailed Gambir for the gesture.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said J&K Police has got a number of requests from people from different parts of country and State, who want to donate voluntarily for the welfare of the ‘Police Martyr’ families.

“Keeping in view this interest and response, it is requested that the donations can be made online on the account number 0747040100000106, J&K Bank Extension Counter PHQ with IFSC Code JAKA0JKPHQR,” he said.