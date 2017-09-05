Zohra’s picture was widely shared on Twitter with people condemning the killing and expressing condolences with the girl. (Photo | Twitter)

SRINAGAR: The five-year-old daughter of a slain Jammu and Kashmir police officer wants to be a doctor, a dream that cricketer Gautam Gambhir may help her realise with his pledge to support her education.

Zohra, who emerged as the anguished face of terror in Jammu and Kashmir after her father was killed by militants last month, today thanked the cricketer for his support.

"I want to thank Gautam Sir for his help," she said.

Zohra told reporters she and her family were happy when informed about Gambhir's pledge of lifetime support for her education.

"I want to study and become a doctor," Zohra said.

Earlier, Gambhir pledged to support the education of Zohra, whose father ASI Abdul Rashid was killed in a militant attack in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

He tweeted that while he couldn't sing a lullaby for Zohra before she went to sleep, he would help her wake up to realise her dreams.

"I can't put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I'll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams," he said on Twitter.

He promised to support her education for life, and dubbed her #daughterofIndia.

"Will support ur education 4 lifetime #daughterofIndia," Gambhir tweeted.

Rashid was killed on August 28 when militants fired at him in Mehandi Kadal in Anantnag district.

Photographs of Zohra weeping over the coffin of her father during a wreath laying ceremony went viral on social media, drawing widespread support for her and condemnation for the killers.

"Zohra, plz don't let those tears fall as I doubt even Mother Earth can take d weight of ur pain," Gambhir tweeted.

"Salutes to ur martyred dad ASI, Abdul Rashid," he added.

Director General of J&K Police S P Vaid thanked Gambhir for the gesture and invited celebrities and other public figures to visit the state to encourage the police force.

"@JmuKmrPolice invites all celebrities & public figures to come visit the state of J&K and encourage the men and officers of J&K Police," he said in a tweet.

He added, "Support for @JmuKmrPolice martyrs shown by @GautamGambhir will go a long way in boosting the morale of forces & assurance to kin of martyrs," Vaid said.