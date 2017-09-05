Suspected bovine smuggler held in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua
By PTI | Published: 05th September 2017

JAMMU: A person has been arrested on suspicion of bovine smuggling in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.
Policemen intercepted a load carrier in the Korepono area and rescued four bovines which were being transported illegally, an official said.
The vehicle was impounded and its driver, Kulvinder Singh, arrested. A case has been registered, he said.