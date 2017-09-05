AHMEDABAD: The newly-appointed Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani today said that the Indian Railways is working to improve "image perception" regarding safety.

Lohani was in Ahmedabad to inspect development works including Sabarmati railway station ungradation, Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed rail project, among others.

The Rail Board chairman further added that the entire railway system was strong.

"Entire Railways system is strong, fortified, and our processes are strong. If you see safety records from across the country, for 2017-18, overall cases of safety breach have gone down.

"But image perception is also important. There should be right image perception. We are creating awareness among staff, inspections are being carried out and shortcomings being detected and addressed. We are taking all measures that need to be taken for that," Lohani told reporters.

"It is very clear that safety remains our priority. We have taken all steps, and will continue to do so to ensure that our passengers get safe journey and railway safety system remains strong," he further said.

Asked about the reason behind the recent train accidents in Uttar Pradesh, Lohani said inquiry was on in the matter and reasons will be out only after inquiry is completed.

"It won't be right to speculate, because inquiry is going on in that. Reasons will be out only after inquiry is completed," he said.

Lohani also said that the Indian Railways is serious about cleanliness and hygiene in terms of food being served to the passengers.

"We are serious about cleanliness, hygiene. Food has to be good, even though it is simple," he said.

"Safety, cleanliness, and growth are our focus. We want it to be a big contributor to economy in freight carriage," Lohani said.