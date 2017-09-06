NEW DELHI: One person is killed every three minute in road accident in India and what is worrying is that the number of fatal accidents increased by 3.2 percent in 2016 compared to previous year and over speeding tuned out to be the major cause of road accidents in the country.

Tamil Nadu continues to report the highest number of road accidents while Uttar Pradesh the highest number of fatal accidents. Among metropolis, Delhi tops with the highest number of fatal accidents while Chennai reported the largest number of road accidents.

The Road Accidents in India – 2016 released by Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways presents for the first time collated road accidents caused due to usage of mobile phones and data shows that 1.2 percent accidents were caused by drivers attention lost while using mobile phones.

Majority of victims were in productive age as 46.3 percent those killed were in age group 18 - 35 years and age group of 18-60 accounted for a share of 83.3 per cent in the total road accident fatalities.

The number of road accidents has come down by 4 percent from 5 lakh in 2015 to 4.8 lakh in 2016 but number of persons killed per 100 in road accidents has increased by 7 percent.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari hoped that stringent laws will be put in place after the Motor Vehicle, Bill is passed in parliament in winter session and accident numbers is likely to go down in 2017.

What continues to worry the transport ministry was that 84 percent of the road accidents happened owing to drivers’ fault and nearly 67 percent due to over speeding and 7 percent due to over taking.

The report also pondered upon reasons behind road accidents and found that vehicular defects like brake failure was key reason behind road accidents and other reasons included speed breakers and pot holes.

Two-wheelers were involved in the largest number of 34 percent accidents followed by trucks and cars.

Interestingly, in 40 percent accidents, vehicles which were less than five year old were involved, which shows better pick up and speeding made owners involve in rash driving.