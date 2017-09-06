RAEBARELI: The body of a labourer working at the AIIMS here was found hanging in a room at the institute premises, an official source said.

Thirty-five-year-old Bhagwat Singh's body was found in his room. He was working at AIIMS-Raebareli for past one month, Additional Superintendent of Police Shahishekhar Singh said.

The body has been sent for postmortem. Police are probing the matter, the officer said.