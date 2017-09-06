NEW DELHI: Despite the apex court of the country stating that it is not mandatory to furnish your Aadhar card details, many aspirants who are filing their application for the National Eligibility Test (NET) are facing the nightmare.

With the last date of NET exam form filing on September 11 linking of Aadhar card with the form is becoming a nightmare. The exams are important for teaching post and pursuing PhD, the exams which are held once every year invite around 8 lakh application from across the country.

“In my class 10th pass certificate my last name is missing, but my Aadhar identity card mentions it. As pre-requisite on the web portal I am unable to complete my application. I even approached the local authorities but they said I should go the UGC. Now there is very less time left, I do not know what to do, if this is what the government says about going digital then they are very poorly equipped to do so.If any person applying for a change of address and any other upgradation of the unique identity card it takes nothing less than 90 days” said Deepika Deshwal a Buddhist studies student in DU who filed the application for NET.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which conducts these exams informed that a consistency is required while filing the form.

“An applicant can file the application with existing Aadhar and it should be accepted, although post that he/she should have consistent information in his form” said a CBSE official.

The examination for the candidates who have applied for CBSE NET Exam 2017 will be held on November 5th. A minimum score of 55 percent marks in their Master’s degree and those who are giving their final year Master’s are also eligible for the course.