MUMBAI: Activist and former AAP leader Anjali Damania today accused former minister Eknath Khadse of making obscene remarks against her and demanded the arrest of the BJP leader, who denied the charge.

Damania is among the petitioners who have filed a PIL in the Mumbai High Court seeking action against Khadse for alleged graft.

The activist said that she has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state women's commission seeking action against Khadse for his remarks.

She demanded that Khadse be arrested under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

"I have written to the CM seeking Khadse's arrest over the obscene comments he made against me while speaking at a public meeting in Jalgaon," the former AAP leader claimed.

Khadse, however, denied having made any such remarks against Damania.

"I have never made any obscene remarks against her," he said.

Jalgaon district Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Karale said that the "police will record statements of the persons concerned".

The Bombay High Court had recently asked the Maharashtra government to inform it in the next three weeks what steps it has taken in the last 10 months against Khadse, against whom corruption allegations were levelled by Damania.

Damania and others had filed a public interest litigation (PIL), alleging that Khadse had amassed huge wealth.

The property owned by Khadse and his relatives was thoroughly disproportionate to the known sources of income, the PIL had alleged.

Khadse stepped down as Revenue Minister last June after allegations of impropriety surfaced against him in the purchase of an industrial plot near Pune in the name of his wife and son-in-law.

He was subsequently examined by a single-member inquiry committee.

Meanwhile, Khadse told reporters today that a Government Resolution (GR) of 1995 on the basis of which the land grabbing allegations were levelled against him has been withdrawn.

The Muktainagar MLA said he was given a letter by the state Industries department on August 2 this year to this effect.

"The letter says that after the introduction of Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act in 2013, the circular published in 1995 became ineffective," he claimed.

Khadse, trying hard for his political rehabilitation since he was sidelined in the BJP, said he had raised this issue several times in the state legislature, but failed to get any reply.

"After the recent monsoon session, I was given this letter and I am hopeful of getting relief in court," he said.

On Damania's allegations that he had made 'obscene' remarks, Khadse said, "There is a code of conduct for the BJP workers and I follow it strictly. I have never used such language against any woman including Damania".

Khadse also questionned the 'timing' of the allegations brought up against him by the activist.

"I think whenever news of cabinet expansion or a legal hearing against me is scheduled, she (Damania) pops up with baseless allegations," he said.

The BJP leader said Damania might be angry with him as he didn't allow her bid to purchase some agricultural land in Raigad district when he was Revenue minister.

"Damania had tried to purchase some agricultural land, which was turned down by me. She may be angry with me.

However, whatever had happened then was on a merit basis. I had no personal grudge against her," he claimed.