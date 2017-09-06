The Gaya District Court on Wednesday sentenced Rocky Yadav and two others to life imprisonment in the Aditya Sachdeva murder case.

Father of the accused, Bindi Yadav was jailed for five years.

On August 31, Rocky Yadav and three others were pronounced guilty by a sessions court here in regards to the case.



On March 6, the Supreme Court denied vacating its order of cancelling the bail of Rocky Yadav in the case.



The apex court, earlier in October last year, stayed the bail granted by the Patna High Court to Yadav, who is the main accused in the killing of Aditya Sachdeva in a road rage case in Gaya on May 7.



The police arrested Rocky from his father Bindi Yadav's mixer plant in Gaya on May 10 last year. Rocky's parents, accused of sheltering him while he was on the run after the murder, were recently granted bail.



The state government had put the case on speedy trial. The investigation was completed within three weeks and the chargesheet was filed within a month of the incident.

The victim, a 19-year-old Aditya Sachdeva, son of a prominent businessman of Gaya, was shot dead by Rocky and the two other accused on May 7, 2016 evening when he was returning home with his friends after attending a birthday party in nearby Bodh Gaya. Rocky Yadav was enraged when Aditya’s car overtook his car. So, he chased the latter’s car and shot him dead.

Aditya, who was hit in the head by Rocky’s bullets, was rushed to AN Medical College and Hospital in Gaya by his friends. However, he was declared brought dead. Rocky escaped immediate arrest as the police did not dare to touch him as he was the son of Manorama Devi, an MLC of the ruling JD(U). But, as the media and Opposition (BJP at the time) exerted pressure on the state government to take action against the ‘VIP criminal’.