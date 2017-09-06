NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the BJP, or any organisation linked to the party were not involved in the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh.



He also slammed the opposition and added that it was irresponsible on the part of the 'President' of another political party to blame the BJP for the crime.



Gadkari went on to defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi against criticism on his silence over the killing. He said the Prime Minister could not react on everything.



"There should be a proper probe of the murder. The guilty should be brought to book. Government of India, BJP or any of our organisations are not linked to this murder," Gadkari said.



"The president of one political party has reacted irresponsibly on this incident. The allegation is baseless and a lie. It is unfortunate and not good for the democracy," he said.



He also took on the critics who questioned Modi's silence on the killing.



"Prime Minister had not reacted and for that they are holding him responsible. The Prime Minister cannot react on everything," Gadkari said pointing out that Modi was out of the country.



"Law and order of Karnataka is the responsibility of the state government, under Congress. Holding the Prime Minister responsible for it is wrong," he said.



On Wednesday Congress President Sonia Gandhi condemning the murder said it was a chilling reminder of the fact that intolerance and bigotry is raising its ugly head in the society.



While Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi questioned Modi's silence on the issue. He also said anyone speaking against the BJP was being silenced.



Senior Kannada journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday night by unidentified men at her residence, police said. She was 55.