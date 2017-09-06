NEW DELHI: The BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday set the ambitious target to win the remaining three states in the North-east by the end of next year to realise the aim of “Congress mukt Bharat” in the region. The BJP chief, while addressing the second conclave of the North-east Development Alliance (NEDA) in the national capital, called the five ruled states to come under one umbrella to seek resolution of their issues with the Centre.

The BJP chief stated that the NEDA should win three states out of the ambit of the grouping so far – Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram. All these states will go to the state polls by next year-end. The NEDA is in power in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur and Nagaland.

The BJP chief stated that the NEDA could emerge as an effective platform for the states to find solutions to their specific problems with the Central government. “NEDA is not just a political platform, but one for the socio-cultural and economic coming together of all the states in the region. There has been change in the policy for the North-east under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, the outlook of North-east is about development in contrast to insurgency and regionalism of the past,” noted Shah.

The BJP chief stated that a research centre would be set up in Guwahati under the ambit of NEDA for the holistic development of the region. Shah added that the Prime Minister monitors the development works in the North-east region himself.