CHANDIGARH: In order to complete the Blue Whale game challenge a 16-year-old boy who is studying in Class XI in Pathankot, tired kill himself by hanging from a ceiling fan, but was saved by his family members.

Sources said that a class XI student of Army School, Pathankot was saved by the timely intervention of his parents after they noticed him video-graphing himself while trying to hang. Earlier, to complete the given task, the boy had jumped from the roof of his house and also made a blue whale on his body with help of sharp-edged item. Not only that, he had also burnt his school books and was not going to school for the last ten days.

The boy’s family took him for counselling to a hospital where they discovered that not only he, but ten of his friends were playing the Blue Whale game. The boy reportedly told the counsellor that he had been playing the game for last four months. He also etched the blue whale sign on his arm with his blood and further added that he use to be generally awake in the night.

Sources said his parents used to think that the boy was studying night, but upon discovering that he was getting injured frequently, they consulted a doctor and kept a watch on his activities.

Confirming that such an incident took place, deputy commissioner of Pathankot Neelima said that the district administration has cautioned people to be vigilant and immediately report to the civil surgeon if any such case was noticed.

