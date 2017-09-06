KUTCH: The Border Security Force (BSF) today detained two Pakistani nationals and seized three boats from Harami Nalla in the Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast.

The Pakistani nationals and their boats were apprehended by the central security agency's patrolling team near pillar number 1,166 at Harami Nalla, the BSF said.

At least five other Pakistani nationals managed to escape, leaving behind the boat in which they were travelling, it said.

Following the apprehension, the BSF intensified combing operation in the area.

An initial investigation revealed that fishing material was being carried on the boats, the BSF said.

In April this year, the border forces had seized an abandoned Pakistani fishing boat from the same area off Gujarat coast in Kutch district.

The BSF patrolling team had also seized four such boats off Sir Creek area in February this year, even though the occupants had managed to escape across the border to the neighbouring country following a chase.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had also seized a Pakistani boat with nine crew members in March 25 this year.

In another major operation, the ICG had apprehended 26 Pakistani fishermen with five boats off Jakhau port on December 20 last year.