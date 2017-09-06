KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday questioned Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy in connection with the Narada sting probe, an official said.

"He was interrogated today (Wednesday) as a part of the Narada sting probe," a CBI official said.

Roy is among a dozen Trinamool leaders allegedly caught on video tape while receiving money in exchange for a promise to dole out favours to a fictitious company. The clipping was uploaded on the Narada news portal in March last year ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal.

"They had summoned me and accordingly I appeared before CBI. I have replied to all their questions," Roy said after the interrogation.

Roy also said he would again appear before the agency, if it summoned him in future.

"The agency has its own limitation as it is an organisation of the central government. The Calcutta High Court has asked the agency to probe the matter. I would not like to criticise the agency directly. I feel the published video was tampered with. Such matters are being discussed in the court," Roy said.

The agency had also interrogated Trinamool MP Prasun Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday.

Two central agencies -- the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate -- have so far quizzed many of the accused Trinamoool lawmakers and MPs in the case.