Citizen with a placards during a protest against the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh who was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants outside her residence last night during a protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India today "strongly condemned" the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh and called for a judicial probe into the incident.

Gauri, an outspoken critic of Hindutva politics, had "fearlessly" expressed her views on key issues in the Kannada tabloid 'Gauri Lankesh Patrike' edited by her, as well as in other fora.

"The Editors Guild of India is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the murder of Gauri Lankesh.

"Her killing is an ominous portent for dissent in democracy and a brutal assault on freedom of press," it said in a statement.

The body also demanded that the Karnataka government act with alacrity to bring the culprits to book, apart from instituting a judicial probe into the killing.

The 55-year-old Kannada journalist was shot dead by unidentified assailants at the entrance of her residence in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru yesterday.