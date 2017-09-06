NASHIK: A fire broke out in an ethanol producing company following explosion in one of its tanks near here this afternoon, but no casualty was reported, police said.

The incident took place at around 12.55 pm in the company, BYS, located near the Mumbai-Agra national highway, they said.

A tank containing ethanol, a bio-fuel derived from molasses and a variety of other feedstocks, exploded suddenly, causing fire in the company premises, said an official from Wadivhare police station.

Fire tenders from Igatpuri and Nashik rushed to the spot to douse the flames, he said.

Under a government policy, ethanol, which is costeffective and pollution-free, is mixed with petrol. Ethanol blending in petrol results in saving of petrol to the extent of its blending and consequent foreign exchange.