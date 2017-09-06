JAIPUR: Four members of a family allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in the Kardhani area, police said today.

The incident took place at Sarvoday Enclave. The deceased have been identified as Dungarram (45), his wife Suman (42), daughter Khushi (14) and son Jitendra (21).

Dungarram's second son Dharmendra (16) is battling for life at the SMS hospital, sub-inspector at the Kardhani police station Dileep Singh said.

When the family members did not come out of the house till late afternoon, a few neighbours entered their house and found them lying unconscious.

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after postmortem, Singh added.