Bengaluru Citizens with posters and placards during a protest against the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh who was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants outside her residence last night during a protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | PTI

BENGALURU: Protests erupted across the city today condemning the "cold blooded murder" of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh here. She was shot dead outside her house last night, sparking outrage from people of all walks of life.

Journalists took out a march from the Press Club to the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat, and submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking immediate action to bring the culprits to book.

"We strongly believe that such silencing methods are an attempt of divisive forces in a democratic system to stifle the media," the memorandum said.

Condemning the killing, Press Club of Bengaluru president Sadashiva Shenoy said he was closely associated with Gauri Lankesh and was at loss of words to condole her death.

"Divisive forces cannot muzzle the liberal voices by resorting to killing," Shenoy said.

ALSO READ: Union minister Smriti Irani demands speedy probe into journalist Gauri Lankesh's killing

He said the Press Club of Bengaluru will form a committee to mount pressure on the government for a speedy investigation of the case.

"We demand that a judicial committee should be constituted headed by a sitting High Court judge to probe the brutal killing," Shenoy said.

ALSO READ: Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson calls slain journalist Gauri Lankesh extortionist

Freedom fighter 99-year-old H S Doreswamy led a protest at the Town Hall, where hundreds of people turned up to condole the death and express their anger against the killing of Gauri Lankesh.

The body of Gauri Lankesh was kept at the Ravindra Kalakshetra here where mourners paid their last respects.