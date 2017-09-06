SRINAGAR: Three top Kashmiri separatist leaders Wednesday said they would stage a sit-in outside the NIA headquarters at New Delhi on September 9 and court arrest to protest “unjustifiable NIA raids in Kashmir”.

“We have already booked tickets for New Delhi on September 9. After landing in Delhi on September 9, we will stage a sit-in outside NIA headquarters,” said two top separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik while addressing a hurriedly convened press conference at historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar.

Hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, who is under house arrest, addressed the press meet through phone.

Malik, who is JKLF chairman, said they would stage a sit-in outside NIA headquarters to protest “unjustifiable NIA raids and vilification of Kashmiri people by the investigation agency.”

“We are ready to court arrest and be lodged in notorious Tihar jail,” he said.

Malik said the separatist leaders were not allowed to stage protests or hold press conferences. “So we decided to meet at Jamia Masjid and address media as well as people”.

Alleging that investigation agency has “terrorised” the Kashmiri people, JKLF chief equated the NIA with Gabbar Singh, the villianious character of Bollywood blockbuster 'Sholay'.

“The Government of India (GoI) was using this Gabbar Singh (NIA) to harass and threaten the people, students, businessmen and separatist leaders of Kashmir to keep them away from the freedom struggle,” he said.

The moderate separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz termed the NIA raids as “drama to harass the leadership.”

“We are not scared of these raids and will continue to fight for right-to-self-determination. Our stand will never change as we have been fighting for the just cause,” he said.

Mirwaiz said Indian media’s smear campaign against the Hurriyat leadership at the behest of GoI to intimidate and defame the leadership would never succeed as Hurriyat is a political platform of Kashmiri people.

The hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani said the tactics and ploys being adopted by GoI through its agencies would never deter them from continuing to struggle for freedom.

“Such tactics had always failed in the past and will fail in the future as well,” he said.

Geelani, Mirwaiz and Malik, who spearheaded over five month long unrest in Kashmir last year after killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani on July 8 2016, said even social, educational and legal institutions are being targeted and those working there harassed by sending them notices by NIA.

“The traders and now press and media fraternity and youth are also being targeted, harassed and jailed while writers, intellectuals, artists and respected members of civil society who call for resolution of Kashmir dispute are intimidated by sending the notices,” they said.

“Our political movement regarding permanent future dispensation is a globally acknowledged and endorsed issue ratified by the world community at UN through various resolutions regarding it. India and Pakistan are party to the Kashmir dispute but the primary party is people of J&K. Unless Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of J&K people, our freedom struggle will continue,” they added.