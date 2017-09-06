BEGUSARAI: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Arvind Singh and five others were today awarded life imprisonment by a court here in a murder case dating back to 2006.

District and Sessions Judge Gangotri Ram Tripathi passed the order after finding the six men guilty under sections 302 (murder), 149 (unlawful assembly), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 27 of the Arms Act.

Besides Singh, the five others sentenced to life imprisonment are the LJP leader's brother Bambam Singh, Rampujan Singh, LJP state general secretary Balmukund Singh, Rajiv Kumar Singh and Ashwini Singh.

The six men had shot at Rakesh Kumar, who was in his 20s, with an AK-47 at a village under the Matihani police station on May 4, 2006, when the victim was returning home after playing cricket in a nearby village.

Singh had an enmity with Kumar's father Muneshwar Yadav, who subsequently filed an FIR accusing the LJP leader and the others of killing his son.

Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls from Bachhwara on an LJP ticket.