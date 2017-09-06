BHOPAL: The journalists in Bhopal today condemned the killing of Kannada scribe-activist Gauri Lankesh and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Lankesh, known for her left-leaning outlook and forthright views on Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru last night.

Condemning the act, senior journalist and Friends of Free Media group convenor Deepak Tiwari, on behalf of the city-based mediapersons, demanded a CBI inquiry.

"It was an attempt to curb the voice of free media. We strongly condemn it and demand a CBI probe into it," he said.

The group also observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the deceased.

Lankesh, 55, edited Kannada tabloid 'Gauri Lankesh Patrike', besides owning some other publications.

She had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her indiscriminately, with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead, police officials said. She died instantaneously.