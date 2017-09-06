MUMBAI: Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Wednesday asked the state’s Lokayukta to investigate into the permissions granted by Maharashtra housing minister Prakash Mehta with regard to the slum rehabilitation scheme at the MP Mill Compound in Mumbai.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had requested the governor to issue a direction to the Lokayukta to investigate the matter.

In a letter to the governor, the chief minister had stated that he had made a statement in the legislature promising a Lokayukta probe into the allegations against Prakash Mehta.

The governor ordered an investigation under Sub-Section (3) of Section 17 of the Maharashtra Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta Act of 1971, said a statement released by the governor's office.