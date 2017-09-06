NEW DELHI: The government has constituted a task force headed by NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar to lay down the roadmap for employment generation through export promotion. The task force consisting of senior officials of a number of ministries and industry representatives will seek expansion of formal sector for creation of well paid jobs in the country.

“...to provide a major thrust to job creation by enhancing India’s exports, an Expert Task Force has been constituted with NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar as its chairperson, which will also consist of secretaries of a number of ministries, besides the representatives of the industry,” the government in a media statement said on Wednesday.

The government stated that the steps outlined by the task force to create well-paid jobs in the formal sector include preparing a comprehensive plan of action to generate employment and alleviate under-employment in both goods and services sector and low wages by boosting exports in labour intensive industries. Besides, the task force will recommend sector specific policy interventions in key employment sector. Also, it will suggest roadmap to enhance trade in employment intensive sectors.

Incidentally, the “Three Years Action Agenda” unveiled by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley a fortnight back had also stressed on creation of well-paid jobs by exploiting the potential in exports. The action agenda, which was prepared by the NITI Aayog under the first vice chairman Arvind Panagariya, had also laid emphasis on creation of well-paid jobs by expanding the formal sector.

Explaining the critical role of exports, the three years action agenda had recalled the success stories of China, Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore who in three decades had transformed themselves with the help of exporting goods manufactured by their skilled work force. It had mentioned the large Chinese manufacturing units employing thousands of people for producing goods meant for exports.