MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra revenue minister Eknath Khadse, no stranger to controversy, is the latest political leader fighting off allegations of misogyny with activist Anjali Damania filing a case against him for allegedly making sexually suggestive remarks about her at a function in Buldana last week.

The minister has vehemently denied making those remarks in the manner they have been represented by Anjali Damania.

Damania said Khadse made the objectionable reference last week while speaking at his birthday function in Buldana.

Activist Anjali Damania has previously leveled corruption allegations against Khadse and his family.

In the Buldana speech, the senior BJP leader is alleged to have said “my mangoes are six-years-old now and are giving me an income. I hope her mangoes too have grown.”

Damania said she filed a complaint with the Jalgaon police on Tuesday as soon as she received video footage of the Buldana function. “I'm also writing to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with a demand that a case be registered against Khadse for outraging my modesty," she said.

Khadse on Wednesday supplied the context to those remarks and denied that they had any sexual undertones. In the hour-long video footage of the programme, released by Damania, Khadse is seen refuting charges against him at the rally while cracking jokes.

"In the allegedly objectionable part of the said speech, I referred to the allegations against me that my income had grown by 20-22 lakh rupees within a year. The fact is that I had planted mango trees and they came of age and began to give me an income. In reference to that I said 'my mangoes are six-year-old now giving me an income. I hope her mangoes too have grown.” There was no obscenity or disregard for women in this," Khadse said.

He went on to say he is ready for any inquiry since he has done no wrong. "I've never disregarded any woman in my entire life, let alone this speech. I have said nothing wrong. If there is any wrong, it will come out in the police investigation. I'm ready to face any kind of investigation," Khadse told mediapersons.

Damania said she’s not convinced. "Passing sexually suggestive comments against women is the commonest strategy engaged by men to bring down their morale. But I won't budge. Instead I shall teach an everlasting lesson to all such people who engage in such tactics," she added.

Khadse had to resign from the Maharashtra cabinet last year after allegations surfaced that he misused his office to facilitate a land deal made by his family. An inquiry commission has given its report on the case, but it has not yet been made public.

Damania and others had previously filed a public interest litigation demanding government action in several cases of corruption with Khadse’s involvement. The court has asked the government to clarify. The next hearing is expected to be held by the end of this month.