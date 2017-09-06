SAGAR: A 17-year-old Dalit girl yesterday committed suicide by setting herself on fire allegedly after she was stalked by a youth at Barkhedi-Khuman village near here, the police said today.

The accused (17), who belongs to the girl's community, has been arrested under the charge of abetting suicide Cantonment Police Station Inspector BM Dwivedi said.

He said the youth was stalking the girl, a student of class XII, for the last few days and on September 4 he held her hand while she was on her way to the school.

Disturbed by the incident, the girl in the early hours yesterday set herself ablaze at her home. She was admitted to government-run Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital, where she succumbed last night, Dwivedi said.

In her dying declaration, the victim told police that she took the extreme step as she couldn't stand the harassment by the youth.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh today visited the family members of the deceased at the village.

Stating that the incident was "too painful", the minister said his home district has lost a studious and talented student who had secured distinction in five subjects in Class X examination.

Singh assured the family that he would talk to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and seek maximum financial assistance for them.