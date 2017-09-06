PATNA: Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today fired yet another salvo at Lalu Prasad's family alleging that a former legislator of the party had to part with his two valuable plots in the city to the RJD supremo's two sons Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, which was trashed by RJD.

"Lalu Prasad had made Kumar Rakesh Ranjan party MLC twice from party in 1999 and 2006 and as quid pro quo got his two plots transferred first by power of attorney to Rabri Devi. Later he made a deed in the name of Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav," Sushil Modi told reporters.

"May 12, 2005 rained fortune for Lalu Prasad family. On that day not only former MLC Mohammad Shamim but also Kumar Rakesh Ranjan first made Rabri Devi owner of his two plots in Patna through power of attorney and later made a deed in the name of Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav," he added.

Sushil Modi also said that both Mohammad Shamim and Kumar Rakesh Ranjan had acquired land from family of Ramashray Yadav, former chief of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in 1994.

Kumar Rakesh Ranjan is witness to documents prepared by Mohammad Shamim and vice-versa in the other case, he added.

RJD MLAs Bhai Birendra and Shakti Singh Yadav trashed the allegations. "Its a bundle of lies aimed at diverting attention from his (Sushil Modi's) name figuring in multi-crore Srijan scam in Bhagalpur," Bhai Birendra said in his reaction.

Echoing him, Shakti Singh Yadav, the RJD MLA from Hilsa in Nalanda, said "there is no weightage in the allegations as the purchase of plots of Kumar Rakesh Ranjan was made through cheque and its in public domain."