NEW DELHI: Concerned over the slow pace of flagship ‘Smart City’ projects, Centre has written to states asking to focus on early implementation of smart city projects.

A senior official of the housing and urban affairs ministry said that States have been told to explore the possibilities of public private participation (PPP) in the projects of Smart Cities. “Smart Cities projects are capital intensive. PPP model has been preferred in infra projects for better and timely implementation of mission,” said the official.

The official said that ministry wrote letter to the States following review of Smart City Mission by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during PRAGATI on the 30th of last month. The letter was written by the secretary Durga Shanker Mishra to the Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories in this regard the next day.

Mishra urged the States and UTs to ensure commencement of work by November this year on 261 impactful smart city projects in 60 cities that were announced during January- September, 2016. These identified projects accounts for an investment of Rs 31,112crore. States and UTs have also been asked to speed up work on 370 PPP projects that involve an investment of 32,410 crore.

Officials said that PPP model has been preferred by the government in recent time, as the synergy between public and private plays a key role in infrastructure development. It helps in getting the necessary money and timely delivery of projects, added the official.

The impactful projects identified range from building 40 outdoor fitness centres in New Delhi Municipal Council area at a cost of Rs 1.31 cr to redevelopment of 340 acre area in Bhopal at a cost of Rs 3,000 cr.

Some of the major PPP smart city projects include Bhubaneswar (Affordable housing-Rs.840 crore), Raipur (Urban Plaza at Ganj Mandi-Rs 983 crore), Bilaspur (Markets development –Rs.1,241 crore), Amritsar (Urban space development –Rs.1,028 crore), Coimbattore (Water supply -557 crore), Warangal, Telangana (Bus stand-Rs.611 crore), Shimla (Tourism and recreation infrastructure- Rs.898 crore), Aligarh (Smart multi-level parking-Rs 289 crore), Bengaluru (Tourism and recreation infrastructure-Rs.234 crore) and Pune (Electrical buses- Rs 170 crore).