BSF apprehend three Pakistani fishermen, seize 14 boats in Gujarat
NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) early on Thursday apprehended three Pakistani fishermen and seized 14 of their boats off the Gujarat coast, an official said.
The fishermen were held around 3.30 am in Bhuj district after a brief gunfight between the intruders and the BSF's 79 Battalion troopers, a Home Ministry official said.