SRINAGAR: A civilian was killed and 13 others including a traffic policeman injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday.

Suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards CRPF deployment at busy Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar at around 6 pm.

The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on a road with a big bang.

A police spokesman said 14 persons sustained splinter injuries in the blast in the area, which was abuzz with activities when the grenade attack took place.

He said among the injured was a traffic policeman, who was regulating traffic at the busy market.

The injured persons were referred to nearby SMHS hospital, where one of the critically injured succumbed to injuries.

The deceased was identified as Maqsood Ahmad Shah R/o Budgam.

After the grenade attack, police and CRPF personnel rushed to the spot to collect evidences. Top security officials also visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

The traffic in the area was halted for some time. However, later normalcy was restored.

No militant group has claimed responsibility of the attack.

After the recent fidayeen attack on District Police Lines (DPL) Pulwama in south Kashmir in which eight security men were killed and over dozen injured, security agencies had sounded alert and asked security personnel to remain extra vigilant to thwart militant attacks in the Valley including in Srinagar.