AHMEDABAD: With barely few months remaining for Gujarat assembly elections, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor today said he would announce his political stand at the gathering of his supporters scheduled to be held at Gandhinagar on October 2.

Thakor, president of the OBC-SC-ST Ekta Manch and the Kshatriya Thakor Sena, said "all options are open" when asked if he would support either the ruling BJP or the Congress for polls.

The OBC leader announced he would join politics to empower his community and other disadvantaged groups like unemployed youth, the poor, and farmers.

Addressing a press conference, Thakor said he would speak about supporting any political party at "Janadesh Mahasammelan".

"We are fighting to give justice to every section of the society. We are indeed interested in politics. But, our politics is for the welfare of the society. We want the next government to have true representatives of people, that is why we are organising this gathering on October 2," he said.

Responding to a query whether an alliance with either the BJP or Congress could be proposed, Thakor evaded direct reply, saying all options are open.

"Currently, we are seeking views of people on what should be our stand during the polls....Whether to form alliance with BJP or Congress or support any of them during the polls.. All our options are open. We will announce our decision on October 2," he said.

Thakor said more than 5 lakh people are expected to attend the gathering.

He said the OBC-SC-ST Ekta Manch and Kshatriya Thakor Sena have already carried out booth management exercise at 108 out of total 182 assembly seats.

"We are a cadre-based organisation. We have already completed booth management at 108 seats. Our aim is to form a people's government this time. We will extend support to a party which would agree to our demands, such as loan waiver for farmers and cheaper education," he said.

Gujarat is going to polls later this year.